Patience Rwabwogo in tears as Benny Hinn prophesies her future role in government 

President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter and senior pastor of Covenant Nations Church, on Monday night broke down in tears as she received a prayer and blessings from visiting Jewish-Canadian evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn.

During his fourth and final day of preaching at Rubaga Miracle Centre, Benny Hinn prayed a special prayer for the First Daughter and prophesied a “special calling” in her destiny.

Mrs Rwabwogo fell on the ground and sobbed uncontrollably, as the Hinn laid hands on her.

A destiny in government

The 72-year-old in his prayer prophesied that the president's daughter would in the future have a new leadership role in the government

“I see promotion, and I see government. I do not know what position–the lord has not shown me that – but there is something divine in this woman’s destiny,” declared the world-famed evangelist.

“I want all of you to pray for her because she is a strong hand. She is like a sent person, with no double-mindedness, confusion or change,” he added.

“You have a destiny in this country; I know that you are a pastor, but there is a divine destiny for you. It is God who promotes. Promotion comes from the Lord. The people of your church ought to pray with intensity so that the Lord will fulfil your destiny, which is not just in church; there is a bigger call here”

A new beginning

Mrs Rwabogo, President Museveni’s third-born, has dedicated most of her life to service in the church despite having been a brilliant student with a strong business acumen at a young age.

In her 2023 book, “Jesus Africa,” she recounts how she encountered the voice of God at the age of 11, which set her on the path to preaching the gospel.

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo in tears

But according to Pastor Hinn, Patience has on her hands a new, bigger task in leadership, following in the footsteps of her parents.

“The precious thing is that God has given you an amazing father and mother who have done a magnificent job in bringing stability to this land,” he said.

“In the spirit, I know that prosperity is going to come to Uganda en masse. It is going to be sudden like a flood of blessings, which will affect everybody in the country in the form of jobs, and new companies coming into the country…the future is bright. It just needs some good people with integrity.”