Benny Hinn prays for Buganda, war-ridden homeland, Israel

Visiting evangelist Benny Hinn last night concluded his third day of mass crusade at the Rubaga Miracle Centre with a heartfelt prayer for the Kingdom of Buganda.

Attended by tens of thousands, the event saw Hinn lay hands on prominent figures, including HRH Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, the Queen of Buganda, who was in attendance.

Laying hands on the Nnabagereka, Hinn prayed for the prosperity of the Kingdom of Buganda, acknowledging its historic role in opening the doors to Christianity in Uganda during the late 1800s.

“I pray that the Lord will bless you and His Majesty the King for opening the door for Jesus like that; I pray that the Lord will protect you, bless you and increase you,” said Hinn

HR Sylvia Nagginda

The Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Anita Annet Among, also received special prayers from the man of God as she led a delegation of government officials, including ministers, Members of Parliament, and heads of government departments and agencies

Prayers for War-Torn Nations

Pastor Hon also prayed for delegates from China, South Africa, Europe, as well as war-torn African nations such as the DRC and South Sudan.

In a message of hope, Hinn promised to visit several African nations in the coming years, starting with Ethiopia and Zimbabwe next year.

He encouraged church leaders in these countries to collaborate with Pastor Robert Kayanja, the organiser of the crusade, to arrange his visits. Hinn expressed his trust in Pastor Kayanja, calling him “a man of honour, integrity, and anointed by God.”

Pastors Banny Hinn and Robert Kayanja

Prayers for Israel and the Arab World

Beyond his prayers for Uganda and other African nations, Hinn dedicated part of his time to his homeland, Israel, which is currently embroiled in conflict with several Arab nations.

He prayed for peace in the Holy Land, urging that God bring peace to both Israelis and Arabs.

“I want to pray for the people of the Holy Land, where I come from, that God will bring peace to Israel and the entire Arab world; that peace will reign between Israelis and the Arabs,” said Hinn.

Reflecting on his personal experience, he shared the pain of growing up amidst war in Israel. He recalled being just 14 years old when his family emigrated to Canada after enduring three wars, including the Suez Crisis when he was only four.

"I love my home. I often go back there, and they are happy to see me. I see the pain in their eyes. It is a painful thing there. We need to pray for both people."

He reflected on his upbringing, where Jews, Muslims, and Christians coexisted and attended the same schools, contrasting this peaceful memory sharply with the current devastating conflict.

“What they need, those in Israel, and in the West Bank and in Gaza, is Jesus. They have had enough war. Let's pray that God will visit his land," he said.