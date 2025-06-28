Benny Hinn decries mental health crisis in Church

Tens of thousands of fervent worshippers converged on Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral in Kampala on Friday night for a major crusade led by renowned evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn.

Hosted by the church’s senior Pastor Robert Kayanja, and his wife Jessica, the event drew an enormous crowd that began arriving early in the morning.

Enduring an entire day under the hot sunshine, the crowd eagerly awaited Pastor Hinn will appearance on the pulpit at 7 pm.

Pastor Benny Hinn, in his two-and-a-half-hour sermon, expressed deep concern over the rising mental health crisis within the Church, particularly in Western countries.

Pastor Benny Hinn

Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis

Hinn drew attention to the disturbing mental health challenges facing many, including young people, pastors, and church communities. He pointed out that the number one issue in the church today, especially in the United States, is mental illness.

“Young people are committing suicide because of mental illness. How sad,” he said.

“Pastors are leaving the ministry because of mental pressures.”

A Powerful Sermon and Call to Dedication

Pastor Hinn urged the Ugandan people to commit their lives wholly to the divine.

"The people of Uganda need to dedicate their lives, spirit, soul and body to the Lord. The cross before you, the world behind you. No turning back," he proclaimed.

"You should know the scripture. Know your God through his word. There is only one way that brings peace, strength and wisdom, it is through His word. The Bible says, ‘Great peace have they that love your law.’ Great peace is found only in scripture."

The Pastor Benny Hinn Crusade

A Historic Gathering in Kampala

The crusade congregation was remarkably diverse, comprising not only Ugandans but also attendees from over 30 countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside visitors from as far afield as Japan, India, China, the Netherlands, and the USA.

The highly anticipated crusade is part of Pastor Hinn’s three-day visit to Uganda, his third time ministering in the East African nation.

The event includes not only the public crusades but also a leaders' conference scheduled for June 30th at the same venue.

According to Pastor Robert Kayanja, an estimated Shs 3.1 billion has been spent on preparations for the crusade.

Accommodation in Rubaga Division has been fully booked, and comprehensive traffic management plans were put in place to handle the anticipated influx of over 100,000 guests, with parking facilities generously offered by the Catholic Church and Buganda Kingdom