My son's body had a missing eye – Gilbert Bukenya

Former Vice President Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya has said his son's body had a missing eye.

According to Bukenya, a medical doctor by profession, this made him suspect that his son could have been killed earlier and that the accident was used to conceal the murder.

He said he has never seen the postmortem report and is constantly told to wait.

In an interview seen by this reporter, he said he even personally knew the doctor who conducted the postmortem, but the doctor also refused to tell him anything.

Bukenya expressed concern that his son's body was clean everywhere except for the missing eye.

He said he kept the clothes his son was wearing during the accident and still has them at his home.

Bryan Bukenya, a lawyer by profession, died at the age of 26 while about to complete a cadet officers’ course at Kabamba Military School.

The accident that claimed his life happened on the Mityana–Kampala road.

He left behind a three-month-old baby.

He was among six people travelling from Kabamba to Kampala in a double-cabin pick-up when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle overturned at Bira Trading Centre, about 13km from Kampala.

In his latest interview, the former vice president also questioned how the car involved in the accident was handled and moved between different garages.

Born on January 2, 1983, Bryan Bukenya studied at St. Savio Junior Primary School, Kisubi, before joining St. Mary’s College Kisubi for O’level.

He later attended King’s College Budo for A’level, then proceeded to Coventry University in the UK, where he pursued a degree in law.

After returning to Uganda, he completed his clerkship at the Court Martial and later enrolled for the cadet course.

Gilbert Bukenya said that he and Gen Ivan Koreta encouraged Brian to join the army as the UPDF was in the initial stages of building the court martial and they wanted more lawyers.