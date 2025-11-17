KISOBA League: Galaxy FC crowned first-ever Invincibles as season finale delivers thrills

Galaxy, the class of 2014-19, had already sealed the title in the penultimate round last month, but they still approached the final match with the same discipline and assurance that carried them through the campaign.

Galaxy FC completed a season for the ages over the weekend, becoming the first ever Invincibles in the Kitabi Seminary Old Boys Association (KISOBA) League history and celebrating their second championship in style at a vibrant Guinness powered season finale held at Kalanoga Resort in Busabala.

Facing Ghetto Class (2005) in the last fixture of the round robin season, Galaxy produced a controlled performance that ended in a 0–0 draw, a result that was enough to preserve their unbeaten record and close out the season on 46 points.

Their latest triumph adds to the title they won in 2023. In only four seasons of the competition, they have established themselves as one of its defining forces.

Behind Galaxy, Millenium FC (36 points), Giants FC (35 points), Ghetto FC and (33 points) rounded out the top four of the season. 19 teams were in the competition.

Galaxy’s dominance was reflected in the individual awards, with Edwin Nitusingiza claiming MVP after keeping 13 clean sheets in 16 games and Joseph Vet Mukama taking the Golden Boot with 11 goals.

Giants FC also featured through Edson Nkahebwa, the Top Provider with 11 assists, and Bob Nuwahereza, who posted a league best 15 clean sheets.

KISOBA League president Martin Byamukama praised the growth and increasing professionalism of the competition.

“This season has been successful on every front, from the level of play to the spirit of the alumni community. We are eager to go again next season, and we thank everyone whose effort made this season possible,” Byamukama said.

The finale delivered festival vibes. Guinness elevated the experience with immersive fan zones while Live DJ sets kept the crowd charged throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Some alumni from other Guinness affiliated Old Boys Leagues turned up too, adding colour and camaraderie to the celebrations.

As the sun dipped over the lake, revellers gathered around the campfires as the entertainment lineup simultaneously took centre stage.

Show host and media personality, Lynda Ddane worked the decks with her signature high energy mixes, keeping the mood electric.

Swangz Avenue star Winnie Nwagi delivered a powerful live performance, treating fans to some of the finest songs from her catalogue and sealing the night and the season in style.

Speaking about the league, Mercy Atwongyeire, Project Manager for Premium Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, said Guinness is proud to be part of the league’s rapid rise.

“It has been exciting to see how the KISOBA League has grown just after a few seasons. We believe the sky is the limit and we are proud to be part of its journey,” she said.