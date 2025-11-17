Advertisement

Morocco unveils ‘Yalla’ app for AFCON 2025 fan IDs, free eVisas

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:17 - 17 November 2025
Yalla app.
Morocco has launched a new app called Yalla to make it easier for fans to get Fan IDs and free eVisas ahead of AFCON 2025.
The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Local Organising Committee announced that Yalla, available on the official website yallamorocco.ma, is now the only way to apply for a Fan ID.

The Fan ID is required before fans can buy match tickets or enter Morocco for the tournament.

  • To apply, fans must download the Yalla app from Google Play or the App Store and submit their request for both the Fan ID and eVisa.

  • Once approved, they can buy match tickets via tickets.cafonline.com.

Fans can ask for help through the hotline +212 530 30 20 30 or email info@yallamorocco.ma.

