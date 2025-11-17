Tanqueray brings sustainability to Life at King Charles 77th birthday fete in Uganda

Hosted by the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Lisa Chesney MBE, the event highlighted climate action, nature conservation, and the evolving partnership between the United Kingdom and Uganda.

In a celebration reflecting King Charles III’s lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship, Tanqueray helped showcase sustainability at the King’s 77th birthday reception last Thursday.

The British High Commission in Kampala hosted a grand reception to mark the official 77th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

Themed around climate and nature, the evening offered guests a tangible experience of sustainability. Through its local partner Good Glass, Tanqueray demonstrated how empty bottles could be transformed into household items such as wine glasses, candle holders, jewellery, and decorative lamps.

Attendees were able to see and touch the concept of a circular economy, reinforcing the message that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist.

King Charles’ 77th birthday reception

The event featured a stunning exhibition, including photos from the Natural History Museum’s 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, alongside striking wildlife photography from Ugandan artists. Guests were invited to participate in a “Commitment Tree,” signing their pledges to support the protection of nature.

Throughout the garden, multiple Tanqueray cocktail bars offered a botanical-inspired menu, with cocktails named Evergreen, Regal Ember, Bloom Tide, and Skyward, accompanied by carefully curated bites.

King Charles’ 77th birthday reception

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray’s brand manager, said: “We are glad to be part of this premium experience that is not only celebratory but conscious, aligning our brand with the values of the Crown and the future of our planet.”

