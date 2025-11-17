Advertisement

NUP candidate for Mbarara pulls out of race over financial constraints

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:53 - 17 November 2025
Peter Mpaka, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for the Mbarara City North parliamentary seat, announced today that he is withdrawing from the race citing financial constraints. 

Speaking at a press conference, Mpaka said he was unable to continue his campaign as planned due to lack of funding. 

“Today I announce that I am withdrawing from the race because of financial challenges that prevent me from carrying on with the campaign the way I hoped for”

“Our party had initially committed to sponsor some of us, but things are not working out,” he explained. 

He added that continuing under such conditions would be futile, as escorting others in the race would not advance his political objectives or benefit the people of Mbarara.

“I decided that escorting others in the race,and ending up with zero votes would be pointless. I would not add anything to my political interests to serve the people of Mbarara."

Mpaka confirmed that he has written to the NUP leadership, including party president Bobi Wine and Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, of his decision. 

He has also written to the Electoral Commission (EC) requesting that his candidacy be cancelled.

Mpaka also announced his withdrawal of support from the NUP party, indicating that he will now explore alternatives that better align with his political and personal interests.

Looking ahead, Mpaka said he is particularly interested in joining the People’s Progressive Front (PFF). 

He cited the party’s efforts to provide visibility to its candidates in Mbarara, including those contesting for council positions, as a reason for considering the switch. 

He indicated that he will take time to carefully choose a party that can accommodate his ambitions and offer adequate support for his future political endeavours.

