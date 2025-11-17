Bell ObaFest: Lugogo Crowd toasts to flavour, music, community

The nationwide festival, which had already captivated audiences in Gulu, Masaka, and Arua, ended its journey on a high note, drawing massive crowds eager to celebrate the richness of Ugandan culture and connectivity.

The final leg of the Bell ObaFest 2025 tour concluded in spectacular fashion on Saturday, transforming Lugogo’s Millennium Park into a vibrant hub of music, gaming, and flavour.

Bell ObaFest 2025 tour climaxed on Saturday, transforming Lugogo’s Millennium Park

Despite a brief threat of rain early in the day, attendees flocked to the venue throughout the afternoon, drawn by the promise of exploration and enjoyment centred around the signature Bell Citrus and Honey flavours.

Guests received complimentary coupons to sample the new flavours and were instantly immersed in a variety of interactive experiences.

Bell ObaFest 2025

The park grounds were dotted with entertaining setups, including minigolf courses, life-size chessboards, and engaging gaming stations. A dedicated area, the Responsible Drinking Lounge, offered a free water hub and featured awareness games and prizes, underscoring the festival’s commitment to safety and moderation.

The event was a paradise for food and drink enthusiasts. The popular 3-for-10k flavour buckets became even more enticing during the FlexiPay Happy Hours, where prices were slashed to an almost unbelievable 3-for-5k. This exceptional deal complemented an extensive food offering, including modern Rolexes and grilled meats, ensuring every attendee experienced the ultimate "Bell na Nyama" beer and food pairing.

Responsible drinking lounge and trivia tent

The main stage pulsed with the vibrant sounds of Uganda’s current airwaves, featuring a dynamic lineup of artists that kept the crowd moving. Performances included fan favourites such as Vinka, Tai Dai, Dax Vibez, Kapeke, and Tracy Melon.

The festival also paid a special nod to the Habesha community with sets from DJ Magic Touch & Real Kenie and DJ Yemi. Resident DJs, including Roja, Vans, City Girl, and Eyo Mackus, set the perfect mood leading up to the headlining live performance by the sensational Ray G. The night was masterfully closed by the energetic duo of DJ Bugy and Josh MC.

Bell ObaFest 2025

In a strong testament to its commitment to inclusivity, the festival ensured accessibility for all, featuring sign language interpreter Timina Wasike on stage throughout the day, guaranteeing that music and announcements were accessible to the deaf community.

Lillian Kansiime Ssebunya, Brand Manager for Bell at Uganda Breweries, expressed immense satisfaction with the culmination of the tour.

Bell ObaFest 2025

“For Bell ObaFest this year, we set out to celebrate the richness of how Ugandans connect through our music, our food and games, all shared over our Bell Flavors,” Ssebunya stated. “This finale was the perfect culmination of our journey, and we responsibly toast to all our partners and consumers for this wholesome and flavorful experience that has brought us all together today.”