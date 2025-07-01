Ugandans banned from travelling to US to give birth 

The United States Embassy in Kampala has issued a series of stringent warnings to Ugandan visa holders and applicants, cracking down on illicit practices that jeopardise future travel to the US.

The recent advisories specifically target individuals attempting to use tourist visas for the primary purpose of giving birth in the US to secure American citizenship for their children.

Crackdown on 'Birth Tourism'

The US Embassy, in a statement on Tuesday, warned that using a visa primarily for the purpose of giving birth in the United States, solely for the child to acquire US citizenship, is strictly prohibited.

Consular officers are now explicitly authorised to deny visa applications if they suspect this to be the applicant's intent.

“Many Ugandan parents with tourist visas travel to the United States for the purpose of giving birth, and they use government assistance to pay for their medical care,” the advisory reads in part.

The Embassy noted that these costs are ultimately passed on to the American taxpayer, and parents engaging in such practices may find themselves ineligible to renew their visas in the future.

The US Embassy in Kampala

The Grave Consequences of Document Fraud

This recent warning follows an earlier, equally stern message issued by the US Embassy in March, which focused on the severe repercussions of submitting fake documents in visa applications.

The Embassy stated that such actions constitute fraud and carry permanent bans on entering the United States.

In a statement released at the time, the embassy left no room for ambiguity: "If you submit fake documents with your U.S. visa application, you are committing fraud and risking your future."