Ugandan passport ranks up in latest global index

The Ugandan passport has strengthened in the latest ranking by the Henley Passport Index
In the 2025 index published this week by the global passport tracker, Uganda’s passport ranked in 71st place, tying with 6 other countries.
This is up from 73rd place in 2024.
Since 2021, the Ugandan passport has moved up 10 positions from 81st.
Currently, according to the latest ranking, a Ugandan passport holder can travel to 67 destinations (out of 277) around the world without needing a visa before departure.
The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).
The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.
Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.
Other countries
In the region, Uganda is still trailing both Kenya and Tanzania, which rank 69th and 70th, respectively, whereas the Rwandan and Burundian passports rank 73rd and 86th.
Elsewhere, the Singaporean passport retained first place, with holders able to travel to 193 destinations around the world visa-free. Japan and South Korea are tied in second place.
The world's weakest passports, according to the index include Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia
67 visa-free destinations for Uganda
Below are the countries Ugandan passport holders can travel to visa-free:
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Bangladesh (Visa on arrival)
Barbados
Belize
Benin
Bolivia
Botswana
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia (Visa on arrival)
Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti (Visa on arrival)
Dominica
Ecuador
Eritrea
eSwatini
Ethiopia (Visa on arrival)
Fiji
Ghana
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)
Haiti
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Iran (Visa on arrival)
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Lesotho
Macao (SAR China) (Visa on arrival)
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Namibia (Visa on arrival)
Nepal (Visa on arrival)
Nicaragua (Visa on arrival)
Niue
Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)
Philippines
Rwanda
Samoa (Visa on arrival)
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)
Singapore
Somalia (Visa on arrival)
South Sudan (Visa on arrival)
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia (Visa on arrival)
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname
Tanzania
The Gambia
Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zambia
Zimbabwe