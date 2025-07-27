Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Ugandan passport ranks up in latest global index

27 July 2025 at 8:20
Currently, according to the latest ranking, a Ugandan passport holder can travel to 67 destinations (out of 277) around the world without needing a visa before departure.
Ugandan passports
Ugandan passports

The Ugandan passport has strengthened in the latest ranking by the Henley Passport Index

In the 2025 index published this week by the global passport tracker, Uganda’s passport ranked in 71st place, tying with 6 other countries.

This is up from 73rd place in 2024.

Since 2021, the Ugandan passport has moved up 10 positions from 81st.

Recommended For You

Currently, according to the latest ranking, a Ugandan passport holder can travel to 67 destinations (out of 277) around the world without needing a visa before departure.

The  Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. 

Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

Ugandan passport ranks up in latest global index

Other countries

In the region, Uganda is still trailing both Kenya and Tanzania, which rank 69th and 70th, respectively, whereas the Rwandan and Burundian passports rank 73rd and 86th.

Elsewhere, the Singaporean passport retained first place, with holders able to travel to 193 destinations around the world visa-free. Japan and South Korea are tied in second place.

The world's weakest passports, according to the index include Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia

67 visa-free destinations for Uganda

Below are the countries Ugandan passport holders can travel to visa-free:

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Bahamas

  • Bangladesh (Visa on arrival) 

  • Barbados

  • Belize

  • Benin

  • Bolivia

  • Botswana

  • British Virgin Islands

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia (Visa on arrival) 

  • Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival) 

  • Comoro Islands

  • Cook Islands

  • Djibouti (Visa on arrival)

  • Dominica

  • Ecuador

  • Eritrea

  • eSwatini

  • Ethiopia (Visa on arrival)

  • Fiji

  • Ghana

  • Grenada

  • Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)

  • Haiti

  • Hong Kong (SAR China)

  • Iran (Visa on arrival)

  • Jamaica

  • Kenya

  • Kiribati

  • Laos

  • Lesotho

  • Macao (SAR China) (Visa on arrival)

  • Madagascar

  • Malawi

  • Malaysia

  • Maldives

  • Mauritius

  • Micronesia

  • Montserrat

  • Mozambique

  • Namibia (Visa on arrival) 

  • Nepal (Visa on arrival) 

  • Nicaragua (Visa on arrival) 

  • Niue

  • Palau Islands (Visa on arrival) 

  • Philippines

  • Rwanda

  • Samoa (Visa on arrival) 

  • Senegal

  • Seychelles

  • Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival) 

  • Singapore

  • Somalia (Visa on arrival) 

  • South Sudan (Visa on arrival) 

  • Sri Lanka

  • St. Kitts and Nevis

  • St. Lucia  (Visa on arrival) 

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Suriname

  • Tanzania

  • The Gambia

  • Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival) 

  • Tuvalu

  • Vanuatu

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.