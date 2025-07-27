Ugandan passport ranks up in latest global index

The Ugandan passport has strengthened in the latest ranking by the Henley Passport Index

In the 2025 index published this week by the global passport tracker, Uganda’s passport ranked in 71st place, tying with 6 other countries.

This is up from 73rd place in 2024.

Since 2021, the Ugandan passport has moved up 10 positions from 81st.

Currently, according to the latest ranking, a Ugandan passport holder can travel to 67 destinations (out of 277) around the world without needing a visa before departure.

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

Other countries

In the region, Uganda is still trailing both Kenya and Tanzania, which rank 69th and 70th, respectively, whereas the Rwandan and Burundian passports rank 73rd and 86th.

Elsewhere, the Singaporean passport retained first place, with holders able to travel to 193 destinations around the world visa-free. Japan and South Korea are tied in second place.

The world's weakest passports, according to the index include Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia

67 visa-free destinations for Uganda

Below are the countries Ugandan passport holders can travel to visa-free:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Bangladesh (Visa on arrival)

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia (Visa on arrival)

Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouti (Visa on arrival)

Dominica

Ecuador

Eritrea

eSwatini

Ethiopia (Visa on arrival)

Fiji

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)

Haiti

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Iran (Visa on arrival)

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Lesotho

Macao (SAR China) (Visa on arrival)

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia (Visa on arrival)

Nepal (Visa on arrival)

Nicaragua (Visa on arrival)

Niue

Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)

Philippines

Rwanda

Samoa (Visa on arrival)

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)

Singapore

Somalia (Visa on arrival)

South Sudan (Visa on arrival)

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia (Visa on arrival)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Tanzania

The Gambia

Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zambia