Minister loses daughter to cancer

Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, has lost his daughter, Phiona Kobusingye Kabbyanga, to cancer.

"With deep sorrows, I announce the death of my daughter, Phiona Kobusingye Kabbyanga, that occurred yesterday at Uganda Cancer Institute - Mulago," he posted on X.

"Burial will take place on Sunday, 27th July, 2025, at Rusese Village in Bukonzo County West, Kasese District. May her soul rest in peace."

Netizens responded to his post with condolence messages.

GCIC Director Marcella Karekye: "Sincere condolences, Honourable. May God strengthen you all. Tragic 🙏🏾"

Seasoned banker Moses Rutahigwa commented: "Sincere condolences, Honourable. May the Lord rest her soul in eternal glory."

Moses Watasa, a commissioner in the ministry, said: "Phiona has been such a fine and intelligent young lady, with so much potential. It's so sad and painful to lose her. Condolences to you, Honourable Minister, and the rest of the family. May God grant Phiona a peaceful rest 🙏"

Another commenter said: "My deepest sympathies for the loss of your daughter Phiona. May you find strength during this difficult time."

Said another: "My deepest condolences, Hon. Kabbyanga. I am truly heartbroken to hear about the passing of your beloved daughter, Phiona Kobusingye Kabbyanga. May God grant you and your family strength, comfort, and peace during this incredibly difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️"

Duncan Abigaba, former GCIC Deputy Director, posted: "So sorry, Honourable, for the loss of your daughter. This is so painful. May her soul rest in peace!"