Ugandan volunteers step up to facilitate CHAN 2024

More than 500 Ugandan volunteers, essential to the smooth running of the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, have successfully completed a rigorous, day-long orientation programme.

Held at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the intensive session was split into morning and afternoon shifts, preparing participants for their crucial roles.

These dedicated individuals have been allocated to various key departments, including security, hospitality, protocol, communications, and fan services, among others.

The training aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the seamless execution of the tournament, which Uganda will co-host with Tanzania and Kenya from August 2nd to 30th, 2025.

CHAN 2024 volunteers

Expert Guidance Emphasises Dedication and Teamwork

The comprehensive orientation was overseen by a team of seasoned experts, led by Justus Mugisha, Chairperson of the CHAN 2025 & AFCON 2027 Workforce and Volunteers Committee.

Mugisha, a highly experienced sports administrator, underscored the vital contribution of volunteers to a successful championship, hailing them as "unsung heroes and heroines."

He urged them to serve with pride, passion, and duty. Other prominent speakers included Edgar Watson, CEO of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), who stressed the importance of time management, professionalism, and teamwork.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Fredrick Blick, a former volunteer himself, highlighted the broader significance of voluntary service.