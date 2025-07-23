Museveni set to launch CHAN 2024 Uganda chapter

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to grace the official launch of the CHAN 2024 Uganda Chapter this Friday, July 25, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The invitation was extended by the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, confirmed the President’s attendance in a post on X, noting that the launch is a major milestone for Uganda’s growing sports tourism sector.

“This high-level continental event marks a significant milestone in our sports tourism sector and sets the stage for the prestigious #AFCON2027, which will be hosted on Ugandan soil for the first time ever,” he wrote.

The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to take place in August 2025, will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

A total of 19 national teams will participate, including hosts Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, along with Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Central African Republic, Congo, DR Congo, Angola, Zambia, Madagascar, and defending champions Senegal.

The tournament will kick off on August 2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.