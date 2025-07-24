NWSC announces water supply interruptions in major Kampala suburbs

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced that there will be interruptions in water supply tomorrow, Friday, July 25, from 8am to 5pm.

According to NWSC, the interruptions are due to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) planned upgrade works and routine maintenance at the Ggaba Power Station, which are intended to improve power supply to the plant.

"The management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) – Kampala Water regrets to inform its valued customers and the general public that there will be interruptions in water supply tomorrow, Friday 25th July 2025, from 8:00am to 5pm," reads the statement.

"This is due to UEDCL planned upgrade works and routine maintenance at the Ggaba Power Station. The works are designed to improve power supply to the plant."