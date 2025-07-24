We valued Prof. Kanyeihamba’s contribution - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday visited the family of the late former Chief Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba at his Buziga home to pay his respects.

The President offered heartfelt condolences to the family and shared personal anecdotes of his long association with the departed legal mind.

"I first met Kanyeihamba during a debate at Makerere University around 1969. He was already a lawyer while I was a university student."

Their paths diverged until the pivotal year of 1979, when the regime of Idi Amin was overthrown.

They were both appointed to the cabinet by Yusuf Lule and served in the government that lasted only 68 days.

"The next time I saw him was in 1981 in the UK. He was in our external committee in the bush war. When we took power, he was in our government, and when we expanded the NRC, he was elected MP for Rubanda, and later proceeded to be a judge in the High Court."

"We are pleased to have been associated with Prof Kanyeihamba. He was one of the contributors because Uganda and Africa were in a crisis," Museveni stated.

He particularly lauded Kanyeihamba for his alignment with the NRM's emphasis on the "politics of interests" as opposed to the divisive "politics of identity" that had plagued the continent.

"He has been part of us all this time. That is why I came to salute his contribution and let you know that we valued his input. We valued him. I extend condolences from my family and the NRM,” the President added.

President Museveni

Official Burial and Extensive Farewell Programme

President Museveni had earlier directed that the late Hon. Justice Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba be accorded an official burial, in line with Article 99 of the Constitution.

This directive, announced by Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, means the government will cover all funeral expenses, and a joint national organising committee, co-chaired by Minister Babalanda and comprising government officials and family members, has been constituted.

Professor Kanyeihamba served on the Supreme Court from 1997 until his retirement in 2009 and held various cabinet portfolios, including Minister of Commerce, Justice, and Attorney General.

He was widely respected for his integrity and outspoken defence of justice, notably being among the three dissenting Supreme Court justices in 2006 who ruled for the nullification of President Museveni's re-election due to irregularities.