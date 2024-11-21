Latest Ugandan Beauty and Health News & Trends | Pulse Uganda

Beauty & HealthLatest Ugandan Beauty and Health News & Trends | Pulse Uganda
5 key signs you're addicted to your phone and why it mattersSmartphone addiction may not be as widely recognised as substance addiction, but experts warn it could be just as destructive and is alarmingly widespread.
Why ‘Rolex’ is Uganda’s national foodUgandan Rolex, commonly referred to as Rolex, is an urban Ugandan largely inexpensive food item prepared by combining an egg omelette and vegetables wrapped in a chapati.
Nsenene more nutritious than chickenNsenene are the undisputed champions of keeping us healthy. They contain the following ingredients:
Why men need to talk about fertility issues more openlyFertility issues can be tough to face, but they’re a reality for many men.
How understanding glucose levels can help prevent post-meal fatigueDiets high in processed carbohydrates and sugars cause sudden glucose spikes, making you feel tired shortly after eating.
5 foods you should never microwave and whyMicrowaves are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances.
Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel betterFood poisoning can be managed at home if you act quickly.
5 benefits of ice therapy for a fresh, glowing faceIce therapy is a great way to take care of your skin without breaking the bank.
5 foods you should never eat rawSome foods are safe to eat raw, while others are downright dangerous.
How to politely tell someone they have bad breathDiscussing bad breath is never easy; it can even be awkward.
5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth controlIt's normal to have questions about what birth control method is right for you.
What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?Many people believe that taking palm oil, milk, or charcoal can neutralise poison. But is this true?
Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective liningAmid growing concerns about drug misuse among teenagers, research suggests that smoking cannabis may damage the protective lining of the brain.
Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reactionU.S. medics are reporting a surge in chronic cannabis users suffering from a potentially devastating condition that causes extreme vomiting, known as 'scromiting'.
Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sexDoctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.
How to layer skincare products like a proLayering your skincare doesn’t have to be complicated.
What the colour of your poop says about your healthHere’s what the colour of your poop means.
5 signs the ceiling of your house is about to collapseHere are some things to look out for to avoid sudden ceiling collapse.
Why You Should Not Use Body Lotion on Your Face—Use This InsteadRead why using body lotion on your face could be causing more harm than good, and learn how to choose the right facial moisturizer for your skin. Beauty consultant Ozana Ibru shares expert insights on the differences between facial and body skin, common ingredient pitfalls, and the risks of clogged pores and irritation.
Why does your sweat smell different sometimes? Here’s what it could meanSweat smell can change for many reasons, most of which are normal and temporary.