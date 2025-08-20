NUP breaks silence on list showing 'Kampala region' MP flag bearers in 2026 elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has dismissed as fake a list showing the Kampala Region flag bearers’ vetting and ground marks for its parliamentary aspirants.

"Please disregard this, it's fake," the party posted on social media.

According to the list circulating, in Kampala Central, David Lewis Rubongoya scored 38 in vetting and 35 on the ground.

Post by NUP on X

Eugenia Nassolo from Lubaga South got 34 in vetting and 36 on the ground, while Kawalya Abubaker from Lubaga North earned 36 in vetting and 50 on the ground.

Nyeko Derrick of Makindye East received 35 in vetting and 39 on the ground, whereas Musiri David of Makindye West scored 37 in vetting and 41 on the ground.

In Nakawa East, Waiswa Mufumbiro obtained 37 vetting marks and 45 ground marks.

Joel Ssenyonyi from Nakawa West emerged strong with 38 vetting marks and 54 ground marks.

Ssemboga Roy from Kawempe South registered 33 vetting marks and 56 ground marks, while Nalukoola Erias Luyimbazi of Kawempe North had 38 in vetting and 52 on the ground.

Zahara Luyirika, the Kampala Woman MP flag bearer, got 34 vetting marks and 41 on the ground.

The fake list

Those behind the list had handed losses to Shamim Malende, the current Kampala Woman MP, Chairman Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu who is facing Ssemboga in Kawempe South, Allan Aloysius Ssewanyana, the incumbent Makindye West MP, and former NBS journalist and singer Robert Sekidde, alias Tuff B, who is challenging Nyeko Derrick in Makindye East.

It is not yet clear when NUP will announce its flag bearers.

On the Electoral Commission side, nomination of candidates for Parliamentary Elections in line with Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 will be on September 16–17, 2025.

The Commission also revealed that campaigns for parliamentary candidates, in line with Section 38 of the same Act, will run from September 23, 2025 to January 12, 2026.

The polling period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils (City/District; Municipality/City Division; and Sub-county, Town, Municipal Division), including SIGs Representatives, in line with Article 61(2) of the Constitution, will be from January 12 to February 9, 2026.

Aspirants for President, Member of Parliament, and District/City Chairperson/Lord Mayor are required by law to have a minimum qualification of Advanced Level (A Level) or its equivalent.