KCCA wants Kampala sex work halted until MPOX clears up

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has urged sex workers in the city to temporarily suspend their activities to curb the escalating Mpox outbreak.

Health officials, led by KCCA Health Director Sarah Zalwango, visited Kimombasa zone in Bwaise to engage with sex workers about the virus's rapid spread, particularly within their community.

Mpox Surge Among High-Risk Groups

Recent data indicates a rise in Mpox cases in Kampala, with sex workers and boda boda riders among the most affected groups.

The Kawempe division, encompassing areas like Bwaise, has reported the highest number of infections, recording 56 out of the city's 96 confirmed cases.

Health experts attribute this surge to close-contact professions and limited access to healthcare, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

KCCA's Appeal and Proposed Support

During the visit, Zalwango addressed the sex workers, stating, "We have had discussions with NGOs to see if we can get you some posho and beans and bring it to you so that you first cease your operations. We want to ensure that we first bring down the curve."

However, some sex workers expressed concerns about halting their work due to financial responsibilities. One individual remarked, "I take care of my family back in Mbale and I have my own family here. I cannot stop working."

Local Leaders' Perspectives

Kawempe Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjoji acknowledged the complexities of enforcing a shutdown of sex work.

"There is talk that the government should bring law enforcement to close down places like that, but I do not suppose that would work because they will find somewhere else to operate," said the mayor.

Current Mpox Situation in Uganda

As of January 2025, Uganda has registered 1,552 confirmed Mpox cases with 12 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the virus's spread, particularly among high-risk groups like sex workers and boda boda riders.

The Ministry of Health has intensified efforts to control the outbreak, including public sensitization and targeted interventions in affected communities.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng recently cautioned against relying solely on condoms for Mpox prevention, stating, "Do not be deceived, condoms cannot protect you from monkeypox (alias Mpox).