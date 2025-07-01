Daycation Brunch delivers another premium Sunday experience

There are few better ways to close out a weekend than with good music, great food, stylish company, and a glass of something premium in hand.

That was the exact vibe this past Sunday at Silo Lounge as the June edition of the Daycation Brunch unfolded in full flair, once again sponsored by luxury tequila brand Don Julio.

Held every month, the Silo Daycation Brunch has become a go-to for Kampala’s lifestyle lovers, and June was no exception.

Men sported smart-casual ensembles, complete with crisp linen shirts, shorts, and designer shades, while the ladies came through in summer dresses, stylish heels, and full glam makeup looks that stayed flawless from afternoon to sunset.

Don Julio’s presence was unmistakable from the moment guests arrived.

A visually striking backdrop welcomed guests at the entrance, offering a picturesque spot for photos and immediately setting a tone of elegance and indulgence.

From there, it was a full-day celebration of lifestyle done right. Some guests opted for Don Julio cocktails, crafted to perfection and served with flair, while others went all out and ordered full bottles to share at their tables.

Speaking about the rise of premium tequila moments like these, Simon Lapyem, Reserve Brand Ambassador, noted: “Experiences like the Silo Daycation Brunch are exactly what Don Julio stands for which are: sophistication, celebration, and community. We’re seeing more Ugandans appreciate premium tequila not just for the taste, but for the quality, craft and elevated moments it represents.”

Music was at the heart of the day. A rotation of some of Kampala’s most renowned DJs like Selector Jay, DJ Anselm, Melvyn DJ, Fem Deejay, Crysto the DJ, and DJ Matson took turns behind the decks, delivering smooth transitions across genres from R&B to Afro-house and feel-good classics.

One of the standout moments came when Carsteny took the stage at about 2pm and performed a live medley of R&B favourites.

His soulful vocals and commanding stage presence had guests applauding mid-set and cheering loudly once he wrapped up.

No brunch is complete without a solid culinary offering, and Silo went all out. Guests enjoyed a wide spread of delicacies which included rich meal assortments, perfectly baked pastries, refreshing ice cream and fresh juice stations.

It was the kind of fare that complemented the drinks and matched the mood.

By late afternoon, the venue was buzzing with laughter, music, clinking glasses, and stylish selfies capturing yet another Sunday well spent at Silo.