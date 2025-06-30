Sheilah Price says Chicken Chicken took all the money from their event

TikToker Sheilah Price has said she doesn’t know how much was collected from her show with Chicken Chicken and didn’t receive a single coin from the ticket sales.

While appearing on a TikTok live hosted by comedian Kabata, Price revealed that the show was conceived by Chicken Chicken, who pitched the idea to her and asked if she would be interested in partnering with him.

She said she agreed, but when the time for selling tickets came, Chicken didn’t consult her, nor did he invite her to accompany him while hawking the tickets.

The event, which was dubbed the Fantastic Show, was hosted at H2O in Kololo, Kampala on June 27.

It was promoted as a charity show aimed at raising funds to build a house for a lady named Mama Yakuza.

She turned up for the event, which featured performances from Ugandan singers, and notable TikTokers were also present as guests.

According to Sheilah Price, Chicken Chicken sold the tickets alone, and she wasn’t involved in the process of selling them. She said she complained to him but was unable to convince him to involve her.

During the TikTok live, a TikToker claimed that the people who sold Chicken the car he drives immediately showed up after the event to collect the money he hadn’t paid for the car, meaning Mama Yakuza may not get the house she was promised.

During the event at H2O, Price was embarrassed when Chicken grabbed the microphone from her while she was speaking.

Price said she’s confident that the house will be constructed and is not hurt that she didn’t receive any money. Netizens also observed that she didn’t promote the show at all.