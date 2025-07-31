Kyoto Ggombolola: Buganda’s sacred fire that never goes out at Lubiri Palace

As Buganda celebrates the 32nd coronation anniversary of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, we take a look at the rich cultural soul of the ancient kingdom that stands supreme to date.

One of the peculiar things about the Lubiru Palace, the royal capital of Buganda Kingdom in Mengo, Kampala Capital City, lies just before the grand entrance.

Just before the entrance is an ancient fireplace, a sacred traditional fire that burns perpetually. According to the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board, the fire never goes out, and dedicated persons are assigned the task to keep the flame burning.

“Just before the gate into the palace, there is a fireplace, locally known as Kyoto ggombolola, whose fire never goes out. The trestle is lit by the Nakisinge clan, and the particular person who lights it is titled Musoloza,” Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board states before adding.

“Lubiri", as it is commonly known in the local language, is a magnificent, historical piece of architectural art that peers out through the normally blue skies on top of Mengo hill and the capital of the reigning king of Buganda.”

Lubiri Palace

The fire is symbolic of the king’s glory and is only allowed to go out following his demise.

“The fire is a symbol that the king reigns on the throne. It is lit every day at 5 am and 5 pm, and the flame is maintained. The firewood is obtained from the Mutuba fiscus Nantalasis tree, famous for barkcloth production. The fire is only allowed to go off if the king dies,” Uganda Safaris Tours states.

The tradition of the burning flame that never dies is synonymous with several kingdoms in the Great Lakes Region. In the ancient Kingdom of Rwanda, the ‘undying flame’ symbolised continuity.