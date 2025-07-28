PHOTOS: World Tequila Day closed out with a bang in Kampala

As the rest of the world clinked glasses in honour of World Tequila Day, Ugandans turned up the heat, taking the celebration a notch further!

Not content with just one event, Don Julio decided to double the fun, first with the unforgettable Cantina Fiesta at Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday, and then with the ultra-exclusive Silo Daycation on Sunday, which closed out the tequila-soaked weekend in true Don Julio style.

Held at Silo 15, on Bandali Rise in Bugolobi, the Daycation offered the perfect sundowner experience, giving Kampala’s tequila lovers a smooth landing after a high-energy weekend.

Picture this: breezy vibes, flowing cocktails, decadent Mexican-inspired food, and the unmistakable golden glow of Don Julio Tequila, all set right in the heart of Bugolobi.

As always, the bottomless cocktails reigned supreme, ensuring the drinks kept flowing and the vibes remained unmatched throughout the day.

From tequila-based slushies to expertly crafted margaritas, the drinks menu read like a love letter to agave, perfectly paired with a vibrant culinary spread, think grilled meats and spicy bites, that had guests saying “arriba!” with every mouthful.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, DJ Anselm and Selector Jay took over the decks and delivered an exhilarating set that kept the energy sky-high.

From smooth Amapiano grooves to Afrobeat bangers, classic feel-good anthems, and nostalgic throwbacks, they read the crowd like seasoned pros, keeping revellers on their feet from noon till the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking about the celebration, Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, shared:

“World Tequila Day is about more than just the spirit; it’s about heritage, craftsmanship, and celebration. With the Don Julio Silo Daycation, we wanted to wrap up the weekend with an experience that transported our guests to the heart of Mexico, right here in Kampala. And judging by the smiles, dancing, and raised glasses, I’d say we nailed it.”

The Daycation was a cultural crossover, a moment to appreciate the finesse behind one of the world’s most iconic spirits.

It proved, once again, that Don Julio doesn’t just bring the tequila… it brings the experience.