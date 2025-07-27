Lojay, A Pass deliver a World Tequila Day to remember at Cantina Fiesta

The first-ever Cantina Fiesta, sponsored by the world’s finest tequila brand – Don Julio – turned Ndere Cultural Centre into a vibrant explosion of sound, dance, fashion, and – of course – tequila, on Saturday night.

It was a perfect way for Uganda to join the rest of the world in celebrating World Tequila Day.

Simply put, the event was the place to be.

The night kicked off just after 5 p.m., with high-energy DJ mixes and delicious Don Julio cocktails, which set the mood for revellers to start grooving early.

A Pass and Lilian Mbabazi on stage

But it was the live performances that set the real vibe.

Lilian Mbabazi opened the night with an electric set that reminded the crowd why she remains one of Uganda’s most celebrated vocalists.

She soulfully delivered hit after hit – from Danger, Kawa Kawa, Ddagala, to a nostalgic blast from some of her Blu*3 jams like Where You Are, Nsunyuka Nawe. Every note had the crowd singing in unison.

Next up was a high-energy Mexican-inspired fashion show that paid tribute to Don Julio’s rich heritage – think bold colours, wide-brimmed hats, and unapologetic flair.

Then Rwanda’s Kivumbi King brought a different kind of fire to the stage with jams like Wait, Kikankane, Ola, Wine, and Sabrina – his collabo with Mike Kayihura and Dany Beats – hyping the crowd with lyrical smoothness and catchy beats.

But the tempo only intensified when Uganda’s self-acclaimed G.O.A.T, A Pass, stormed the stage.

He took the crowd on a high-energy dancehall journey with hits like Tuli Kubigere, Sida Mukyalo, Wuuyo, Babylon Bwoy, and Guli Wano. A Pass had the entire venue bouncing.

A surprise duet with Lilian Mbabazi on Memories sent the crowd into a frenzy, followed by another unexpected link-up with Kivumbi King.

Kivumbi King

He wrapped up his set with the crowd favourite Turn Up the Vibe (ft. Ykee Benda); it was pure bliss.

But the night wasn’t done yet.

DJ Kasbaby partnered with visiting Kenyan MC Claudia Naisabwa, and the two kept the energy sky-high with a team of energetic dancers that showcased unique strokes as they grooved to the blend of R&B, Afrobeat, and Amapiano mixes.

And then, just around midnight, it was time for the man of the hour.

Nigeria’s Lojay, suave and smooth, stepped onto the stage and set it ablaze. Performing crowd favourites like Moto!, Love & Attention, Sensational – his feature with Chris Brown and Davido – he had the audience wrapped around his finger.

But it was his global hit Monalisa that brought the house down. Voices rang out, phones lit up the sky, shutting down the Cantina Fiesta.

“Don Julio’s partnership with the Cantina Fiesta was more than just throwing a party,” said Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“We wanted our guests and tequila lovers to experience a true taste of Mexico, to understand the heritage, craftsmanship, and passion that make Don Julio a world-class tequila. In celebration of World Tequila Day, we created a space where culture, artistry, and unforgettable moments came together, all shared over a perfectly crafted drink. And I’m proud to say, we delivered exactly that,” Lapyem added.

While Cantina Fiesta was the crown jewel of the brand’s celebrations, Don Julio is not done yet!