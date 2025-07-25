Don’t marry your sisters – Museveni weighs in on inter-clan marriage debate

President Yoweri Museveni has weighed in on the ongoing contentious debate surrounding inter-clan marriages, staunchly defending the traditional prohibition against marrying within one's own clan.

Speaking this Friday afternoon while meeting clan leaders from the Buganda Kingdom, the President warned of the biological and genetic implications of such unions

"Human genetics is important, and it is part of our strength as a people. But that genetics is partly due to and rooted in our traditions," Museveni stated.

“You are not allowed to marry somebody from your clan. You must cross and look into other clans. This is not just culture and tradition, but it is also biology and science, because when you marry people from your clan, you can produce children with defects. That in-breeding is what we call ‘Obutembane’ in Ankole."

Katikkiro Mayiga's Previous Stance Against Pastor Serwadda

President Museveni's comments come just days after Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Centre sparked a national debate when he asserted in a service that inter-clan marriages are permitted in Christianity and in Ugandan laws.

His comments angered many, including the Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, who publicly criticised Pastor Serwadda for advocating for marriage between members of the same clan.

Mayiga openly expressed his disappointment in the pastor's sermon, deeming it a "shocking misinterpretation of cultural norms."

In Buganda culture, individuals from the same clan are traditionally regarded as brothers and sisters, irrespective of actual familial ties, making marriage between them taboo.

"I just heard a pastor saying that the bible doesn't prohibit marrying your sister. I was surprised by him because I used to respect him," Mayiga stated, questioning the motives behind Serwadda's controversial stance.

The Controversial Sermon and its Repercussions

Pastor Serwadda's sermon, which quickly went viral, directly challenged these long-held Buganda customs.

He provocatively declared, "You can marry your clanmate, unless you don’t love them. In Christ, this is no taboo."

The pastor argued that traditional laws and customs, including those related to clan and lineage, do not apply within the church, citing that the Bible only prohibits marriage between direct siblings or cousins.

He even referenced the Parliament of Uganda's list of prohibited marriages, noting the absence of "clanmates."

In a particularly contentious point, Serwadda claimed that "smart born-again women are adopting non-clan names such as Mukisa, Kisakye, Kwagala and others, in case they meet a clan member that they love," suggesting a deliberate strategy to circumvent traditional identifiers for the sake of such unions.

Pastor Joseph Serwadda

A Call for Collaboration Between Traditionalists and Religious Leaders

President Museveni, in his remarks today, expressed concern that in the modern era, with a government undertaking "modern things," the vital aspect of preserving Uganda's genetic strength through traditional marriage customs might be overlooked.

He specifically pointed to religious institutions, noting his apprehension that some religious leaders may not adequately inquire about a young couple's clan affiliations before sanctioning a marriage.

"Now we have a modern government and we are doing modern things, but who is preserving our genetics? Because it is not clear with others, even some religious people, when a young couple comes to them to get married, I don't think they take the trouble to ask what their clans are," the President observed.