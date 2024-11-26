Latest Ugandan Local Business News & Headlines | Pulse Uganda

DomesticLatest Ugandan Local Business News & Headlines | Pulse Uganda
URA boss John Rujoki’s impersonator arrested trying to con top CEOsCyubahiro had sent out invitations to various corporate executives, asking for contributions towards the supposed wedding of the Commissioner General’s daughter.
Uganda Airlines leases second A320 from LithuaniaThe mid-range aircraft, 9.3 years old, will supplement Uganda Airlines’ current fleet, which includes four CRJ900LRs and two A330-800Ns.
Kiira Motors’ electric buses set to transform Jinja City’s transportationThe buses built by Kiira Motors Uganda, are hoped to revolutionise travel in the area by providing efficient, eco-friendly transport options.
Imported vehicles to be inspected in Uganda starting this monthThis directive, effective from 22 November 2024, aims to streamline the process and ensure road safety while supporting local capacity.
Counterfeit cash worth Shs500m found in PostBank vaultPolice in the Elgon Sub-region and PostBank are investigating the discovery of counterfeit currency worth Shs500 million in the vault of the bank’s Mbale branch.
Indomie takes home third consecutive People’s Choice AwardThe People’s Choice Awards are based on extensive consumer surveys conducted across Uganda’s major towns and cities, with 40,000 respondents participating in the process.
How AfriPearl & Nunhead Investments are building a better future for Uganda’s youthEntrepreneurs break new Ground in fast-growing property market with AfriPearl & Nunhead Investments
Free digital hub opens in MakindyeThis initiative aims to enhance digital literacy and provide free access to ICT training and resources for underserved communities
Chloride Exide Uganda partners with Huawei to advance solar energy solutionsChloride Exide Uganda, a key player in energy solutions, has partnered with Huawei to introduce cutting-edge Smart Photovoltaic (PV) solutions to the Ugandan market.
Punt Casino 'Best No Download Casino 2024'South Africa’s most-coveted online casino repository and guide, SouthAfricanCasino.co.za, has recently voted for Punt Casino as the “Best No Download Casino in 2024”.
Top enterprising students get project funding in Kuza campaignThe campaign, launched in September 2024, aimed to foster financial literacy and social entrepreneurship among secondary school students.
Financial Literacy: Empowering individuals to make smarter financial decisionsIn Uganda, financial illiteracy is often compounded by factors such as limited access to formal financial services, lack of infrastructure in rural areas, and a general mistrust of banks and financial institutions.
Billions of US dollars recovered in cryptocurrency theftBitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency (a virtual currency) designed to act as money and a form of payment outside the control of any one person, group, or entity.
Uganda seeks to end external borrowing next year to curb bulging debtThis announcement is being seen as a bold step by the government in efforts to tackle the ballooning debt crisis that has become a major concern for the economy.
Internet use has risen rapidly in Uganda, says reportThe report, which reveals that internet usage is defined by mobile phones and social media, is based on 2,741 respondents.
MTN Uganda records Shs 459 Billion profitThis upswing is attributable to MTN Uganda’s data and fintech offerings, served up on a platter of the company’s fealty to digital and financial inclusion across Uganda.
Plenty of opportunities as National Job Fair returns for 3rd editionThe fair focuses on addressing unemployment by equipping attendees with digital skills essential for success in the modern job market.
Kiira Motors now valued at $89 Million; EALA MPs impressed by progressKiira Motors’ operations are central to Uganda’s ambition of achieving tenfold economic growth by 2040, aiming to expand the nation’s GDP from $50 billion to $500 billion.
Uganda’s 2024/2025 tax amnesty opportunity URA’s Santa gift to taxpayersTax amnesty is a temporary policy that allows taxpayers to declare previously undeclared income, file outstanding returns, and pay their tax liabilities without facing severe penalties or interest.
Uganda’s private sector registers growthData collected between 10 and 29 October 2024 attributes this improvement largely to rising aggregate demand, prompting firms to increase their output and hire additional staff.