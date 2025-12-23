Advertisement

URA clarifies on Starlink imports saga

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:28 - 23 December 2025
URA spokesperson Robert Kalumba
The timing of the directive, issued less than three weeks before the national elections on 15 January, led many Ugandans to speculate that the government was attempting to curb internet access. 
The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has moved to address the growing public discourse surrounding the importation of Starlink technology. 

Following a leaked internal memorandum that mandated security clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for all incoming Starlink equipment, a wave of concern swept across social media platforms. 

The tax body has now sought to provide clarity, characterising the requirement as a standard regulatory procedure rather than a new or politically motivated restriction.

Debunking Election Interference Theories

Online commentators suggested that the move was a pre-emptive strike against satellite technology, which is notoriously difficult to shut down compared to traditional fibre or mobile networks. 

However, URA spokesperson Robert Kalumba has dismissed these claims as a "storm in a teacup," asserting that the directive is being misinterpreted by the public and is not linked to the upcoming polls.

National Security and Global Standards

In his clarification, Kalumba stated that requesting security clearance for sensitive communication equipment is a well-established international practice. 

He explained that the importation of controlled technologies is globally regulated through strict licensing regimes and product-specific certifications. 

These measures, overseen by customs and specialised government agencies like the UPDF, he said, are designed to protect national security and to ensure that sophisticated communication tools do not fall into the wrong hands or suffer misuse that could compromise the state.

From State House Praise to Customs Control

The sudden imposition of military oversight follows a recent high-profile meeting at State House Nakasero between President Yoweri Museveni and Starlink officials. 

During that encounter, the President praised the satellite service for its potential to provide affordable, high-speed internet to Uganda’s rural areas. 

While the potential for digital transformation remains clear, the URA maintains that the "sensitive nature" of the hardware necessitates formal vetting. 

For now, importers must navigate this military-led clearance process before any SpaceX-affiliated hardware can officially cross the Ugandan border.

