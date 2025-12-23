URA clarifies on Starlink imports saga

The timing of the directive, issued less than three weeks before the national elections on 15 January, led many Ugandans to speculate that the government was attempting to curb internet access.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has moved to address the growing public discourse surrounding the importation of Starlink technology.

Following a leaked internal memorandum that mandated security clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for all incoming Starlink equipment, a wave of concern swept across social media platforms.

The tax body has now sought to provide clarity, characterising the requirement as a standard regulatory procedure rather than a new or politically motivated restriction.

Debunking Election Interference Theories

Online commentators suggested that the move was a pre-emptive strike against satellite technology, which is notoriously difficult to shut down compared to traditional fibre or mobile networks.

At an event last year in Northern Uganda, I saw ordinary bloggers and influencers streaming events live using Starlink devices.



I was curious and asked how it was working. We got the network from a Kenyan satellite, they told me. It streams perfectly in Northern Uganda.



So… pic.twitter.com/YHhVzCmW63 — Nicholas Opiyo (Pronouns He/Him) (@nickopiyo) December 22, 2025

However, URA spokesperson Robert Kalumba has dismissed these claims as a "storm in a teacup," asserting that the directive is being misinterpreted by the public and is not linked to the upcoming polls.

National Security and Global Standards

In his clarification, Kalumba stated that requesting security clearance for sensitive communication equipment is a well-established international practice.

He explained that the importation of controlled technologies is globally regulated through strict licensing regimes and product-specific certifications.

These measures, overseen by customs and specialised government agencies like the UPDF, he said, are designed to protect national security and to ensure that sophisticated communication tools do not fall into the wrong hands or suffer misuse that could compromise the state.

From State House Praise to Customs Control

The sudden imposition of military oversight follows a recent high-profile meeting at State House Nakasero between President Yoweri Museveni and Starlink officials.

During that encounter, the President praised the satellite service for its potential to provide affordable, high-speed internet to Uganda’s rural areas.

While the potential for digital transformation remains clear, the URA maintains that the "sensitive nature" of the hardware necessitates formal vetting.