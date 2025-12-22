UPDF clearance now required for Starlink equipment imports

The Uganda Revenue Authority has blocked the importation of Starlink equipment unless importers obtain clearance from the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, citing security and regulatory oversight weeks before the January 15 elections.

In a memo dated December 19, 2025, URA directed all customs officers to block the entry of Starlink gadgets unless importers present written clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force.

The directive came from the Customs Control Department and was copied to the Commissioner General.

It states that the restriction takes effect immediately and that all staff must comply.

The memo was signed by Asadu Kigozi Kisitu. It did not explain the reasons for the new controls.

The move follows a recent meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and Starlink officials at State House Nakasero.

During the meeting, Museveni praised Starlink’s potential to deliver fast and affordable internet to rural areas.

Starlink is a satellite internet service run by Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

The service uses low Earth orbit satellites to provide internet without relying on fibre or mobile networks.

Uganda’s decision places satellite internet equipment under strict military oversight, citing security and regulatory concerns.

The directive comes less than three weeks to the national elections scheduled for January 15.

Internet access often plays a key role during elections.

It remains unclear how long the restriction will last or whether it is part of ongoing talks between the government and Starlink.