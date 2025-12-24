Pearl Bank spreads festive cheer as brand transition gathers momentum

The initiative, which saw the bank’s mascot visiting major media houses and regional branches, was designed to celebrate customer loyalty while cementing the bank's new corporate identity in the minds of the public.

Pearl Bank, formerly known as PostBank Uganda, has concluded its vibrant "Pearl Santa" festive campaign, marking its first major public engagement since its high-profile rebranding.

"Pearl Santa" festive campaign

The "Pearl Santa" campaign served as a strategic bridge between the bank’s historic past as PostBank and its future as a fully-fledged commercial entity. By visiting key media groups, including Nation Media, Vision Group, and Next Media, the bank sought to acknowledge the role of the press in "shaping the Pearl Bank narrative."

Priscilla Akora, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Pearl Bank, noted that the campaign was a heartfelt way to thank customers for their patience and loyalty during the transition.

"Pearl Santa" festive campaign

"The rebrand is more than a name change; it is a renewed promise to serve our customers better," she explained. The campaign reached its zenith at the Nansana Branch, following a series of regional activations that spanned the Northern, Eastern, and Western regions of Uganda.

Central to the new branding is the colour purple, which replaced the previous corporate palette. The bank intentionally styled its mascot as a "Purple Santa" to align with this new primary colour.

"Pearl Santa" festive campaign

According to the bank’s leadership, this choice is a key element of their "transition journey," symbolising a more modern and sophisticated approach to banking.

By bringing this purple-clad figure into branches, the bank aimed to add a "personal touch" to its customer service. Akora emphasised that the goal was to create "moments of human connection," moving away from the often-impersonal nature of financial transactions to build lasting, intentional relationships with their clientele.

"Pearl Santa" festive campaign

With the Bank of Uganda’s formal approval to operate under the new name, the festive campaign is merely the beginning of a broader strategic rollout.

Pearl Bank has reaffirmed its core mission of "fostering prosperity for Ugandans," a goal they intend to achieve through two primary pillars: driving sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating local entrepreneurship.

"Pearl Santa" festive campaign

As the 2025 festive season draws to a close, the bank looks toward the New Year with a focus on improving the overall customer experience.