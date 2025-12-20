Arua leaders hail MunguFeni Foundation for empowering local youths 

The graduates completed an intensive three-month training programme in practical skills including tailoring, garment cutting and hairdressing.

Leaders in Arua City have commended MunguFeni Foundation for its continued efforts to empower vulnerable youths through vocational skills training, following the graduation of more than 170 beneficiaries in the West Nile region.

The initiative is aimed at improving livelihoods, tackling unemployment and enabling young people to become self-reliant in a region where job opportunities remain limited.

Addressing the graduates during the ceremony, Arua City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Betty Akello Otekat urged them to put the skills they had acquired to productive use.

She described vocational training as a powerful driver of economic transformation, particularly for communities facing high levels of poverty and unemployment.

She further encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to grow their enterprises, access financial support and achieve long-term economic stability.

Principal Education Officer Raymond Ombere echoed similar sentiments, advising the graduates to embrace discipline, resilience and continuous learning. He also emphasised the importance of developing a saving culture to support future growth and sustainability in their chosen trades.

MunguFeni Foundation administrator Lawrence Econi revealed that the foundation has trained more than 200 vulnerable individuals in Arua City this year alone, in line with its mission to reduce vulnerability and improve livelihoods.

He added that the organisation is currently implementing between five and six community projects, targeting over 300 youths, orphans and underprivileged individuals, including the unemployed.

Foundation founder Benard Feni noted that MunguFeni Foundation operates largely without external funding, mobilising local resources to address pressing community needs.

He explained that the organisation was established to uplift and transform lives through charity, humanitarian assistance and sustainable development, guided by Christian values.