Police to Prof. Badru Kateregga: We don't have power to evict your wife

The Uganda Police Force has told Prof. Badru Kateregga that it has no legal power to evict his wife, Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga, from their home.

This comes after a public dispute between the couple made rounds on social media, with the professor accusing police of failing to take action in a family matter.

In a press release issued on July 25, police said they received the complaint in November 2024 and fully investigated it.

The case was registered under CID HQRS/GEF 306/204 and forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for legal advice.

On February 18, 2025, the ODPP advised that the matter involved property ownership and family disagreements that fall outside the Police’s responsibility.

According to the Police, such matters are best handled by civil courts.

“The expectation by Prof. Kateregga that police or CID has powers to remove Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga from the premises is outside our mandate,” the statement reads.

Police also explained that only a court of law can order someone to leave a property under dispute.

“Any request to act outside this legal framework, or in the absence of a court order, cannot be entertained,” they added.

The Police stressed that they can only act within the law and follow advice from legal institutions like the ODPP.

They urged all parties involved to use lawful channels to resolve their differences.