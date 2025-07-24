Sheila Gashumba, DJ Dash set for Tequila Island fiesta in Dar es Salaam

Celebrated party host and socialite Sheila Gashumba, and disc spinner DJ Dash, are on their way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania for the weekend, thanks to Don Julio.

The duo joins East Africa’s hottest names for Don Julio’s exclusive Tequila Island luxury summer experience in Dar es Salaam, slated for this weekend.

Come this Saturday, July 26, the coastal breeze of Dar es Salaam will carry more than just the scent of the sea.

It will carry the pulse of East Africa’s elite lifestyle, as the continent’s cultural tastemakers descend on Tequila Island Summer Camp, an immersive experience happening at Mbudya Island, curated and powered by Don Julio, the world’s leading luxury tequila.

Flying the Ugandan flag high will be none other than Sheila Gashumba, media darling, style icon, and certified Lil Stunner, as well as DJ Dash, one of the region’s fastest-rising DJs, known for turning any gig into a movement.

While both have been invited to attend, it is Sheila Gashumba, the socialite who has now ventured into the DJ world under the alias Lil Stunner, who will be performing a special set at Tequila Island, giving guests a taste of her skills on the decks.

The duo will be vibing with fellow East African trendsetters on a weekend that promises heritage, heat, and high fashion, all stirred with Don Julio’s signature tequila smoothness.

But make no mistake, this isn’t your average weekend getaway. Tequila Island is a celebration of culture, craftsmanship, and class.

It’s Don Julio’s love letter to East Africa, delivered through a line-up of curated experiences designed to ignite every sense.

The duo will land in Dar on Friday, with an airport pick-up, exclusive Don Julio tequila kit, and a luxe welcome lunch at Coral Beach.

The dress code: Blue & White, a crisp introduction to the elevated weekend ahead. The afternoon will toast to the spirit of Casamigos, Don Julio’s cousin in tequila excellence.

On Saturday morning, Sheila and Dash will set off for Mbudya Island, where the main Tequila Island event will take place.

Dash

The event theme? Glam.

The dress code? Orange, Pink & Yellow.

From island-style tastings to immersive mixology bars and beachfront beats, this is where the vibes will turn legendary.

After the Tequila Island event, the group will return to Dar es Salaam for an official after-party at 1245. Then, on Sunday, the weekend wraps up with a brunch at Dar Fish.

“This isn’t just a party; it’s a platform,” says Judie Nandekya, Brand Manager for Don Julio.

“At Don Julio, we don’t just throw events, we engineer culture. Tequila Island is how we honour East Africa’s creative pulse, and I am happy that our very own Sheila and Dash will be ably representing us. It’s about authenticity, prestige, and making every moment worthy of the finest tequila.”

This one-of-a-kind experience is part of Don Julio’s broader mission to redefine what premium lifestyle means in Africa, as well as position tequila not just as a drink, but as a symbol of bold taste, refined identity, and unforgettable moments.

From exclusive guest lists, to tequila education sessions, runway-ready fashion themes to pulse-pounding DJ sets, Tequila Island is legacy in motion, an ode to those who live life with flavour and finesse.

So, as the sun sets on Dar this weekend, one thing will be clear: Don Julio will not just be pouring tequila, it will be pouring legacy.