Mobile & fix internet prices in Uganda: Full List of Service Provide Comparison

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has released its latest comparative price schedule for mobile and fixed internet bundles, aiming to enhance transparency and empower consumers in the telecommunications sector.

The June report focuses on data bundles with varying validity, including daily, weekly, monthly, and non-expiry options, and highlights unlimited-speed fixed internet services.

The report includes mobile internet prices from providers such as MTN Uganda, Airtel, Hamilton, Lyca Mobile, Talkio Mobile, and Utel, alongside fixed internet providers like Zuku, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN Wakanet, Airtel Xstream, Simba, Roke, and Savanna.

UCC said that these categories represent the most commonly purchased internet bundles in Uganda.

Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of UCC, explained that the price schedule is part of their commitment to promote consumer interests, encourage informed decisions, and support transparency.

The report aims to foster competitive, consumer-friendly pricing and enable service providers to offer more value.

UCC believes the transparency of pricing structures will help consumers make better choices and stimulate healthy competition.

UCC will be giving a monthly report comparing internet prices

The Commission will continue to monitor pricing trends and update the report periodically, ensuring consumers are well-informed and providers maintain fair pricing practices.

This is part of UCC's broader strategy to create a competitive, transparent communications ecosystem in Uganda while ensuring equitable access to quality internet services.

