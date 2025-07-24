Irene Namatovu set to join Afrigo Band for Friday Night Live

After putting on a nostalgic and crowd-thrilling show in June, Afrigo Band returns to Guvnor this Friday, July 25, for this month’s edition of the signature Friday Night Live series.

Now dubbed ‘Ndongo Semadongo,’ the monthly I&M Bank-sponsored Friday Night Live series, which takes place every last Friday of the month at Uganda’s premier nightclub Guvnor, returns with Irene Namatovu as the guest performer for this month’s edition.

The monthly theme party headliners, the legendary Afrigo Band, are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary as Uganda’s number one live band outfit at a mega concert next month.

This month’s special guest, Irene Namatovu, also known as ‘the Queen of Culture,’ is expected to bring a vibrant cultural flair to an already rich and nostalgic musical experience.

With hits like Best Friend, Abasajja, Kuzaala Kujagaana, among others, Namatovu, known for her soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, is set to captivate the audience with a heartfelt tribute to classic sounds rooted in her musical heritage, which continue to resonate across generations.

On the other hand, Afrigo Band, who shared the stage with Sophie Nantongo last month, are ready to thrill their fans once again with their timeless hits.

The night will kick off with mixes from in-house DJs, who will set the stage for the live performances.

I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, says that the Friday Night Live series offers customers and music lovers alike a perfect way to wind down the month in style.