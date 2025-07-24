NRM primaries round 2: Winners in mayoral, LCV Chairman race [RESULTS]

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) conducted another round of primary elections across all villages nationwide on Thursday, July 24.
The exercise was held to determine candidates for district chairpersons, municipal mayors, city mayors, district councillors, and city councillors.
Below, we focus on the mayors and LCV chairpersons.
LCV Chairmanship
Prosper Twebaze – Bushenyi District
Andrewson Katebire – Rukungiri
Batwala Moses – Jinja
Abibu Buga Khemis Awadi – Obongi District
Peter Musinguzi - Bunyangabu
Ruben Kimomen - Kabarole
Samuel Mugisha Katugunda - Kazo
Simon Ongura - Bukedea
James Oruna Oyullu - Zombo District
Emma Bwayo - Namisindwa district
Bill Oketch - Apac District LC5 Chairperson
Williams Anyama - Moyo District LC5 Chairperson
Mayor
Jackline Opar – Nebbi Municipality
Fabrice Brad Rulinda – Entebbe
Byarugaba Richard Nestor – Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality
Kafureeka Jacob Jack Jex - Ntungamo Municipality.
Haji Ali Mande - NRM flag bearer for Mayor of Busia Municipality
Gifter Aber jubilate - Laroo-Pece City Division Mayor in Gulu City
Malon Avutia - Mayor of Ayivu Division in Arua City
Johnbosco Sserunkuuma - Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality
Lira City - Sam Atul
This story is still being updated... as results trickle in...