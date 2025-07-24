Pulse logo
NRM primaries round 2: Winners in mayoral, LCV Chairman race [RESULTS]

24 July 2025 at 19:52
The NRM primaries held today were to determine candidates for district chairpersons, municipal mayors, city mayors, district councillors, and city councillors.
Jacob Jack Jex Kafureeka declared as the NRM flag bearer on the mayorship post Ntungamo Municipality

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) conducted another round of primary elections across all villages nationwide on Thursday, July 24.

The exercise was held to determine candidates for district chairpersons, municipal mayors, city mayors, district councillors, and city councillors.

Below, we focus on the mayors and LCV chairpersons.

LCV Chairmanship

  • Prosper Twebaze – Bushenyi District

  • Andrewson Katebire – Rukungiri

  • Batwala Moses – Jinja

  • Abibu Buga Khemis Awadi – Obongi District

  • Peter Musinguzi - Bunyangabu

  • Ruben Kimomen - Kabarole

  • Samuel Mugisha Katugunda - Kazo

  • Simon Ongura - Bukedea

  • James Oruna Oyullu - Zombo District

  • Emma Bwayo - Namisindwa district

  • Bill Oketch - Apac District LC5 Chairperson

  • Williams Anyama - Moyo District LC5 Chairperson

Mayor

  • Jackline Opar – Nebbi Municipality

  • Fabrice Brad Rulinda – Entebbe

  • Byarugaba Richard Nestor – Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality

  • Kafureeka Jacob Jack Jex - Ntungamo Municipality.

  • Haji Ali Mande - NRM flag bearer for Mayor of Busia Municipality

  • Gifter Aber jubilate - Laroo-Pece City Division Mayor in Gulu City

  • Malon Avutia - Mayor of Ayivu Division in Arua City

  • Johnbosco Sserunkuuma - Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality

  • Lira City - Sam Atul

This story is still being updated... as results trickle in...

