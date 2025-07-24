NRM primaries round 2: Winners in mayoral, LCV Chairman race [RESULTS]

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) conducted another round of primary elections across all villages nationwide on Thursday, July 24.

The exercise was held to determine candidates for district chairpersons, municipal mayors, city mayors, district councillors, and city councillors.

Below, we focus on the mayors and LCV chairpersons.

LCV Chairmanship

Prosper Twebaze – Bushenyi District

Andrewson Katebire – Rukungiri

Batwala Moses – Jinja

Abibu Buga Khemis Awadi – Obongi District

Peter Musinguzi - Bunyangabu

Ruben Kimomen - Kabarole

Samuel Mugisha Katugunda - Kazo

Simon Ongura - Bukedea

James Oruna Oyullu - Zombo District

Emma Bwayo - Namisindwa district

Bill Oketch - Apac District LC5 Chairperson

Williams Anyama - Moyo District LC5 Chairperson

Mayor

Jackline Opar – Nebbi Municipality

Fabrice Brad Rulinda – Entebbe

Byarugaba Richard Nestor – Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality

Kafureeka Jacob Jack Jex - Ntungamo Municipality.

Haji Ali Mande - NRM flag bearer for Mayor of Busia Municipality

Gifter Aber jubilate - Laroo-Pece City Division Mayor in Gulu City

Malon Avutia - Mayor of Ayivu Division in Arua City

Johnbosco Sserunkuuma - Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality

Lira City - Sam Atul