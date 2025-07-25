Uganda scores big on infrastructure ahead of CHAN 2024

Uganda is registering significant gains in sports infrastructure development as the country prepares to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaking at the official launch of the CHAN 2024 Uganda Chapter at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, highlighted the strides made in upgrading key stadiums across the country.

These developments, she said, not only meet CAF requirements for the tournament but also leave long-term assets for Ugandan communities.

“Whereas the government of Uganda has invested in sports infrastructure to rise to the level of meeting CAF standards for CHAN-2024, it is a fraction of the long-term benefits that our country shall reap,” she said.

“These include, but are not limited to, providing an opportunity for talent to be nurtured through utilisation of these facilities.”

Among the facilities that have been improved are the FUFA Technical Centre in Kadiba, Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, and Kyambogo Sports Grounds.

According to Janet Museveni, the upgrades to these venues represent a significant transformation, especially for areas that might not have expected such investments any time soon.

“The development of these stadia has enabled the government to leave assets that were perhaps not envisaged in the near future for these communities,” she noted.

The First Lady said the hosting of CHAN 2024, and later AFCON 2027, is part of a broader vision to use sport as a vehicle for national development and regional integration.

She described the moment as a fresh chapter in Uganda’s story, a shift from a history of destruction to one of building and progress.

“Just like He said in the Bible, when His time to free the children of Israel from slavery came, He said He remembered them and nothing could stop their exodus to the promised land,” she remarked.

“So, we too, can now join our region and the rest of the world to add sports as a brick in the building of our homeland.”

She also commended the Local Organising Committee and various government agencies for working tirelessly to ensure Uganda is ready to deliver a safe, secure, and memorable tournament for both citizens and international visitors.