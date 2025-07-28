Nepotism will wipe out NUP - warns lawyer Opiyo

As the National Unity Platform (NUP) commenced its vetting process for candidates vying to carry its flag in the 2026 general elections today, Monday, July 28th, prominent Ugandan human rights lawyer and political analyst Nicholas Opiyo issued a stark warning to party leader Bobi Wine.

Opiyo cautioned about the deep entrenchment of Bobi Wine's close associates and family members within the party's operations and affairs.

He warned that this poses an existential threat to Uganda's leading opposition political force.

"The fusion between not just family, but close affiliates… I think my brother and good friend Bobi Wine has not let go of his musical group," said Opiyo on a radio talk show

"Many of those guys (friends and family of Bobi Wine) have very strong views within the party, over and above the people who are more oriented towards managing politics."

“In a way that impedes the growth and progress of the party. In my view, the NUP faces an existential question, and they must make tough decisions. If they don’t, they risk being irrelevant,” he added

Nicholas Opiyo

The "Musical Group" and Family Influence

Bobi Wine has several family members involved in the NUP's affairs, with his elder brother, Fred Nyanzi, being the most prominent.

Nyanzi serves as the party’s head of mobilisation and is widely regarded as a 'kingmaker' within the NUP's internal structures.

Several of Bobi Wine’s close friends from his days as a musician have also assumed key positions within the party.

This includes fellow musicians and colleagues from his Fire Base Crew, such as Nubian Li, Eddy Mutwe, and Producer Dan Magic, among others.