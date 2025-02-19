Nyanzi arrest: Gen Nalweyiso says NUP ‘militia parade’ a court-martial offence 

Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso has weighed on the opposition National Unity Paltform’s recent showcasing of a military-like parade by the party’s “foot soldiers;” calling it a dangerous joke.

The Presidential advisor on military matters said the NUP actions could have easily earned the party leadership time before the General Court Martial in Makindye.

NUP president Bobi Wine last week shared images of himself inspecting a guard of honour of the party “foot soldiers” conducted at their offices in Makerere Kavule.

The parade he said was held as a “birthday surprise” for him and that it consisted of foot-solders from “various districts of Uganda.”

“These comrades, on their own volition, decided to celebrate the journey we have walked together today, and I am truly humbled by their gesture! God willing, this journey will end in victory. Aluta continua!” he wrote.

Gen Nalweyiso in a recent TV interview responded expressing shock at the NUP playing such a risky game with national security.

“I truly wonder. Can you imagine there were mature and even educated people standing by as this child (Bobi Wine) inspected this so-called parade?” she said.

“What they are doing is comedy but also foolish. All those people in that parade deserved to be rounded up and sent to the Makindye Court Martial because they in effect joined the army,” she added.

Focus on elections

Nalweyiso advised Bobi Wine and the NUP to focus more on the mass mobilisation of Ugandans to secure bigger political representation in the coming elections.

“Those parades will not help you capture power, what you need is national representation. Those 300 for 400 foot soldiers will not lead you anywhere. You need the mandate of Ugandans.”

Nyanzi arrested

Yesterday, security forces arrested the NUP chief mobiliser Fred Nyanzi, better known as Chairman Nyanzi, who reportedly helped organise the parade.

He was arrested in the evening hours at Kubbiri in Makerere along with the party deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro.