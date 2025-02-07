Nicholas Opiyo steps down as Chapter Four Uganda boss

After 15 years at the helm of Chapter Four Uganda, Nicholas Opiyo has stepped down as the organisation’s Executive Director, marking the end of an era in Uganda’s human rights advocacy.

In a statement issued on Friday, Opiyo announced his transition from leadership, expressing gratitude for the journey he has undertaken since founding the organisation.

"Since founding this organisation, I have done my utmost to defend the fundamental human rights of all without discrimination. I have given it my very best, my most productive and energetic years," Opiyo stated.

He emphasised that Chapter Four Uganda has grown into a strong, resilient institution that will only become stronger in the years ahead. While he did not reveal his next steps, he assured supporters that his human rights work would continue at a different address, to be announced later.

Opiyo took time to appreciate those who have walked the journey with him, from colleagues to board members and development partners. He paid special tribute to Jacqueline Asiimwe, acknowledging her as a guiding force throughout his career.

"I started this journey a decade and a half ago under the feet of Jacqueline Asiimwe, to whom I owe eternal gratitude for being the silent, self-effacing guiding light along this journey," he said.

A new chapter for Chapter Four Uganda

Following Opiyo’s departure, the Chapter Four Uganda Board has appointed Anthony Masake, a long-serving staff member, as the new Executive Director.

"We have every confidence that he will take the organisation to the next frontiers," Board Secretary Angelo Izama said.

Board Chair Zahara Nampewo praised Opiyo’s leadership, highlighting his role in shaping the country’s human rights landscape.

"His personal sacrifice and dedication have set us on a course of unparalleled excellence and ensured the pre-eminence of our endeavours," Nampewo stated.

During his tenure, Opiyo led the fight for constitutional rights, particularly in outlawing torture and strengthening equality before the law. Under his leadership, Chapter Four Uganda provided crucial support to non-state organisations, helping them build legal capacity and improve government accountability.

He has received several prestigious awards, including the Human Rights Tulip Award in 2021 and the Alison Des Forges Award for Extraordinary Activism in 2015.

As he exits the organisation, Opiyo expressed confidence in the next generation of leaders. "I congratulate Anthony Masake on your appointment to succeed me. I wish you and the staff all the very best. You have the building block and support base to carry on from here," he said.