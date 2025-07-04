UPDF eyes over 11000 candidates in new recruitment exercise

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) will conduct a recruitment exercise for 11,500 qualified citizens for regular forces and professionals, scheduled to take place from Monday, 7 July 2025, to Friday, 11 July 2025.

The recruitment process, which will be conducted in two phases, will require all aspiring candidates to submit their applications online. Applicants will need to submit a passport photo, academic documents, and a national ID.

According to the Director of Defence Public Information, Major General Felix Kulayigye, successful applicants will be shortlisted and uploaded onto the UPDF website and shared with respective district headquarters.

He noted that physical recruitment will take place throughout the country, covering the 135 districts and 11 cities.

The shortlisted applicants will individually report to the assigned recruitment centres for physical and medical interviews. They should bring a handwritten application bearing recommendations from LCI, II, III, and GISO/DISO, their national identity card, original and copies of academic documents, and three colour passport-size photographs.

Recruitment will be conducted using the population figures of each district/city of Uganda based on data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), June 2024, which forms the basis of recruitment quotas.

Successful applicants will each be issued an introduction card to be presented on arrival at the assigned training centres.

The recruitment exercise is targeting ordinary academic qualifications and professions.

General recruitment will consider holders of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) who are 18–22 years old.

On the professional side, they will consider Grade Five teachers, specifically diploma holders from recognised teacher training institutions aged 20–25 years.

The UPDF is looking for professionals to join the Air Force, with qualifications relevant to the Air Force and an age limit of 18–30 years.

Here, they will consider, among others, pilot instructors, qualified pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, qualified air traffic controllers, meteorologists, and graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

Online applications will run from Monday, 7 July to Friday, 11 July.