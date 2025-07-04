Gen Muhoozi cautions UPDF Airforce on corruption, professionalism

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has commended the remarkable progress of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force, describing its evolution from a guerrilla force with no air capability to one of Africa’s most promising air forces.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at the Uganda Air Force College, Gen Muhoozi reflected on the journey of the Air Force, noting its rapid transformation. "What began as a guerrilla force without an air capability is now growing into one of the most advanced air forces on the continent," he said.

Over 500 trainees graduated, including pilots, pilot instructors, aircraft operators, and engineers. The CDF urged them to strive for excellence, master their aircraft, and aim to be among Africa’s best aviators.

Gen Muhoozi at the Uganda Air Force College.

"No Mercy for the Corrupt" – CDF’s Stern Warning



Gen Muhoozi issued a strong warning against corruption within the UPDF, particularly the misuse of military funds. "There will be no mercy for the corrupt," he declared, a statement met with applause from graduates and guests.

He emphasised the importance of professionalism and integrity, reminding officers that the UPDF’s reputation depends on discipline and accountability. His remarks come amid ongoing efforts to professionalise Uganda’s armed forces and eliminate financial misconduct.

New Infrastructure Boosts Air Force Capacity



During the event, the CDF also commissioned several infrastructure projects, including new housing units for soldiers, aimed at improving welfare and operational efficiency.

Gen Muhoozi at the Uganda Air Force College.

Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, Commander of the Air Force, thanked Gen Muhoozi for his leadership in advancing Uganda’s air capabilities. Brig. Gen. James Muhwezi, Commandant of the Uganda Air Force College, highlighted the graduates’ readiness to serve and praised the CDF’s support in developing the training facility.