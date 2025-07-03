Bobi consoles Shadrack as he pens birthday message to godfather Eddie Mutwe

Bobi Wine's son, Shadrack Mbogo Kyagulanyi, took to X to send a message to his godfather, Eddie Mutwe, also known as Edward Ssebuufu, who is currently in prison.

Mbogo paid tribute to Mutwe, who is also supposed to be celebrating his birthday.

"Happy belated birthday, Uncle Eddie! I’m really sorry I missed the actual day and I wish you were free to enjoy your special day. You’re more than just a role model, you’re my godfather and a true inspiration to me. Your strength, loyalty, and heart for the people continue to guide and encourage us every day. I’m so proud to call you my godfather," Shadrack Mbogo wrote.

"Wishing you good health, endless blessings, and more years of greatness ahead! Much love and respect always. 🙏🏿🎂"

Bobi Wine responded to his son's post: "Worry not, son, your godfather will be just fine. You know he’s a tough guy."

Mutwe, a longtime bodyguard for Bobi Wine, the leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), went missing on April 27 after being abducted by armed men.

According to NUP, Mutwe was seized at Kiwango trading centre in Mukono municipality, following a meeting at Namweezi village.

His whereabouts became known after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), posted on X that he was behind his detention.

In May, Masaka Chief Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza committed Mutwe to the High Court for the commencement of his trial.

The court also ordered his transfer from Masaka General Prison to Murchison Bay Prison in Luzira, where he can access better treatment.

He has been on remand since May 5, when he was released from captivity, where he was allegedly tortured by military operatives.