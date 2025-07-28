PHOTOS: Jim Muhwezi gives away daughter

The Minister of Security, Maj Gen (rtd) Jim Muhwezi, and his wife, Susan Kabonero Muhwezi, gave away their daughter, Sandra Kekirunga Muhwezi, over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at their home in Rukungiri, with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa representing President Yoweri Museveni.

"Yesterday, I had the honour of representing H.E. @KagutaMuseveni at the giveaway ceremony of Sandra Kekirunga Muhwezi, daughter of @jkmuhwezi and Mrs. Susan Kabonero Muhwezi, at their home in Rukungiri district," the Deputy Speaker posted on X after the event.

He stated that the President expressed his gratitude to God for blessing freedom fighters like the security minister with wonderful families.

"In the remarks I delivered on behalf of the President, he expressed his gratitude to God for blessing freedom fighters like Gen. Jim with wonderful families," he said.

"When they chose to fight for Uganda, they took great risks, and none of them knew whether they would liberate the country, return home, or ever have families. But they won the liberation fight, and God has further rewarded the liberators with long life and the joy of seeing their children grow up and start families of their own."

According to Tayebwa, the President also thanked Jim’s family for honouring the vital traditional marriage customs during the giveaway ceremony.

To the bride and groom, the President encouraged them to anchor their marriage on faithfulness, love, open communication, and mutual commitment.

The Speaker advised the couple to be willing to sacrifice for each other to build a lasting family.

"I also advised the couple to be willing to sacrifice for each other to build a lasting family. I urged them to apologise when they wrong one another and to always pray together," he said.

Sandra Kekirunga Muhwezi's fiancé was only identified as Josh by the Deputy Speaker.