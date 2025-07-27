Ragga Dee drags Mikie Wine to court over stolen song

Ugandan music veteran Dan Kazibwe, popularly known as Ragga Dee, is set to drag fellow singer Michael Mukwaya, alias Mikie Wine, to court over allegations of copyright infringement.

Ragga Dee, through his legal representatives, MDG Law Advocates, has issued a formal "Notice of Intention to Sue for Copyright Infringement" dated July 16, 2025.

The dispute centres on a song "Zuena" released by Mikie Wine last week, which Ragga Dee says is a direct replica of his 2004 hit, 'Nkuguddemu Oyagala Cash' (often referred to as 'Oyagala Cash').

“Our Client has exclusively performed this song for twenty one (21) years,” the notice reads in part

“You recently reproduced the same song, save for just adding "ZUENA", but the lyrics and the message is the same as our Client's song.”

Permission Claims Contradicted by Legal Notice

Mikie Wine recently claimed in an interview with Bukedde TV that he had received explicit permission from Ragga Dee to re-record and release the song.

However, the legal notice from MDG Law Advocates directly contradicts this assertion.

"You never sought our Client’s permission before you remixed, reproduced and performed the song."

This discrepancy sets the stage for a heated legal battle, as Ragga Dee's lawyers contend that Mikie Wine's actions constitute a clear violation of their client's proprietary rights under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (Cap 222) of the Laws of Uganda.

The song in question, featuring the narrative about a girl named Zuena, has been trending on social media and YouTube, further amplifying the dispute.

Ragga Dee

UGX300 Million Demand and Impending Lawsuit

Ragga Dee's legal team is not only demanding an immediate cessation of the alleged infringement but also substantial financial compensation.

The notice demands that Mikie Wine "compensate our Client in the sum of Uganda Shillings Three Hundred Million (UGX 300,000,000/=) only, within seven (7) days from the date hereof."