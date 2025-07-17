Mikie Wine denies taunting Bebe Cool in new song

Singer Mikie Wine has addressed speculation surrounding his latest track, "Zuena," a rendition of Ragga Dee’s popular hit "Oyagala Cash."

The song, which features a narrative about a girl named Zuena who allegedly broke the artist's heart by prioritising his money and celebrity status, quickly led some fans to believe it was a veiled jab at fellow musician Bebe Cool and his wife, also named Zuena.

The perceived lyrical similarities and the prominent name choice ignited a debate across social media and music circles, with many interpreting the song as a direct taunt aimed at the high-profile couple.

However, Mikie Wine has now stepped forward to unequivocally deny these allegations, seeking to set the record straight and redirect the focus to the song's true inspiration and message.

Mikie Wine

Personal Experience, Universal Message

Mikie Wine firmly dismissed the notion that his song was an attack on Bebe Cool or his wife.

"If I were singing about the real Zuena, the wife of Bebe Cool, I would have mentioned Bebe Cool as well," he clarified, emphasising that any such interpretation was "misconceived."

"They should take it from me. I do not have time to sing about him."

Mikie Wine asserted that "Zuena" is deeply personal, reflecting an experience he himself endured.

He added that this is not an isolated instance in his songwriting, noting, "I have also sung about other people, such as Namata."

The artist stressed that his music aims to connect with a broader audience by addressing shared human experiences.