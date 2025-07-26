I do not have bank accounts abroad – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has publicly asserted that he does not possess private bank accounts abroad, directly refuting underlying insinuations of impropriety often linked to political leaders' wealth.

The President stated on Saturday, July 26, that while some elements in the Ugandan political opposition might expect him to divert some of the funds from his huge State House budget to his personal accounts, he does not own such accounts.

As such, he said, he diligently spends all the money allocated to him, including donating some of it to deserving Ugandans.

His statement came as part of a broader address on the recently concluded party primaries and responding to criticism regarding the use of money in politics.

The President's remarks were a direct response to Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala County MP, who had allegedly suggested that those bribing voters were emulating Museveni's "brown envelope" practice.

Distinguishing "Kurongoora" from Bribery in Political Context

Museveni used the opportunity to draw a clear distinction between what he terms "Kurongoora" (rewarding people for work done) and bribery.

He described his "brown envelope" as a "glorious one," identifying it as an official envelope from the Republic of Uganda, given by the President to "deserving People that have done something that is of interest – farming, singing or very elderly People I meet on the road".

He cited an example of giving Shs. 5 million to Bwola dancers in Patongo, questioning how a reward for performance could be construed as a bribe, likening it to bursaries for academic performers or medals for athletes.

The President stressed that such awards are given by authorised individuals, with his actions as President of Uganda visiting areas like Patongo periodically.

He pointed out that as a private citizen in Rwakiyitura, he would not perform "kurongoora" for members of the public, implying that Hon. Kivumbi, lacking a presidential budget, should not attempt to replicate such actions.

"Hence, Hon. Kivumbi stop maligning the President of Uganda for doing his work loyally. Maybe Kivumbi would prefer that I put that money for Public donations in a private bank account abroad," Museveni challenged.

"Unfortunately, for Kivumbi, I do not have such accounts".

Speculation on the President’s wealth

President Museveni's net worth, like most Ugandan political leaders, has not publicly disclosed and is not definitively known.

While there have been reports and speculation about his wealth, including land ownership and investments, there is no official documentation or reliable information to confirm a specific net worth figure.

It's worth noting that Museveni has been in power in Uganda for a long time (since 1986), and there have been allegations of corruption and the accumulation of wealth by government officials during his tenure. However, these allegations have not been substantiated with specific financial details about Museveni's personal wealth.

Museveni publicly prides himself as a well established cattle keeper, breeding and exporting mostly beef, milk and livestock (Ankole cows) to different countries.