Struggling Kabale University student takes own life

Police in Rubanda have confirmed the death of Mugarura Victor, a 22-year-old first-year student at Kabale University.

The young man, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Agriculture and Land Use Management, was found hanged at his home in Hamurara cell, Bubare Town Council, Rubanda District.

Authorities have registered the incident as a suicide, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to his tragic decision.

Mugarura left behind a heartbreaking note, expressing his despair and apologising to his loved ones.

In his message, titled "DEATH NOTE!!!", he wrote, "I am sorry for this disappointment but hope you will forgive me. I also didn’t expect it, but this is what life is. Dear God, forgive me all my sins (AMEN). LIFE IS SCUM. Yours, MUGARURA VICTOR."

The note has left family and friends devastated, struggling to comprehend what could have driven him to take such a drastic step.

Mugarura's note

University Pays Tribute to a Bright Soul

Kabale University released a statement mourning the loss of the young student. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear student, Mr Victory Mugarura, who had just completed his first year... Your smile, spirit, and kindness will never be forgotten," the statement read.