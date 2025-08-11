PHOTOS: Natasha, Karugire mark 25 years of marriage

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni have celebrated the silver jubilee of their daughter Natasha Karugire’s marriage to lawyer and businessman Edwin Karugire.

In a statement on Sunday, Museveni said they were grateful to God for sustaining the couple over 25 years, blessing them with children and good health.

“We thanked God for uniting and keeping them together, and for granting them children and health. We commend their marriage journey and wish them continued blessings,” he said.

Natasha, one of the First Family’s four children, is a filmmaker and author known for historical and cultural documentaries, including 27 Guns, which portrays the National Resistance Army’s bush war.

Married in 2000, Karugire is a senior partner at Kiryowa Karugire Advocates, recognised for representing high-profile clients in Uganda.

