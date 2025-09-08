Shamim Malende vs Andrew Ssebunya: Here's what we know

The war of words between Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende and her boyfriend Andrew Ssebunya is still ongoing.

More details have emerged as both spoke to the media.

Malende’s Side

Malende told the media that her official blue-ticked Facebook page with over 250,000 followers, as well as her new one, had been seized by Ssebunya.

She added that Ssebunya had also taken her work vehicles, a Toyota Harrier (UBK 862) and a Toyota Super Custom (UBD 850N).

The MP said she feared for her life, citing constant intimidation, and described her situation as “living in captivity.”

She called on her followers for prayers, saying the ordeal was deeply depressing and caused by someone she once considered a friend.

Despite the public feud, Malende withheld some details. She said as a Muganda woman, she felt a duty to leave him with dignity.

“More things transpired between us, but I cannot disclose them here,” she noted.

She added she was considering starting afresh with new social media pages.

Ssebunya’s Side

In a media interview, Ssebunya said he met Malende when she was a struggling lawyer.

They later moved to a better house in Nansana after their relationship started.

He said he played a key role in her rise to MP, including her campaign journey.

On the cars, he explained that he took them to maintain dignity and also to rent one out for income.

He insisted the two had agreed on this.

He added that Malende fled their home in Kawempe and stopped answering his calls.

Ssebunya said he was always ready to leave if things went wrong and claimed he often bought items and registered them in her name.

He denied threatening Malende, saying he only kept what they agreed upon. He added that she could take back the assets if she wanted.

He accused her of tarnishing his name.

