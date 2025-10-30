Phaneroo hosts 46 couples in first-ever boutique wedding in Kampala

Phaneroo Ministries International held its first-ever Boutique Wedding on October 24, 2025, where 46 couples exchanged vows at the ministry’s grounds in Naguru, Kampala.

The colourful ceremony drew hundreds of guests, including family, friends, and church members, who came to witness what Apostle Grace Lubega described as the ministry’s “first fruit of boutique weddings.”

Each couple attended with ten invited guests and was later treated to a honeymoon, a gesture that Apostle Grace said symbolised Phaneroo’s commitment to honouring marriage as a sacred covenant, not an expensive social event.

“This is our first, and the first fruit is always special,” Apostle Grace told the cheering crowd.

“We shall hold many more. Wherever you go, tell them you are boutique wedding couples,” he added while blessing the newlyweds.

He explained that the initiative was created to help Christians ready for marriage but hindered by the high costs of traditional ceremonies.

“There is nothing biblical about delaying marriage because of money,” he said. “If a man can sustain his home, nothing forbids him to marry. Many live in sin while waiting to afford a wedding, and that’s not right.”

According to Apostle Grace, the ministry covered most of the wedding expenses through contributions from partners and members.

“We wanted to show that even a wedding with ten guests can be beautiful,” he said. “You don’t need 400 people to prove love. Even Adam and Eve had no crowd.”

He emphasised that true marriage is a covenant before God, not a public show. “A covenant is between two people, witnessed by God and spiritual authority. Everything else is just an event,” he said.

During his sermon, Apostle Grace shared what he called the three keys to a God-sustained marriage: prayer, communication, and a shared vision.

“Prayer is the glue that keeps a marriage from falling apart,” he said. “Couples who pray together invite God to rule their home.”

He added that open communication prevents most marital breakdowns.

“Many homes fail not because love is lost, but because people stop talking,” he noted. “Speak and listen to each other. Be quick to forgive.”

He also urged couples to share a vision.

“You cannot walk together unless you agree. A husband and wife must see the same future and submit to the same God,” he said.

The event ended in celebration as families danced and cheered for the newlyweds before they left for their honeymoon destinations.

“Marriage is not an event; it’s a covenant,” Apostle Grace concluded. “When that covenant begins with God, it will stand the test of time.”